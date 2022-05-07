I have been trying to consider whether or not to re-subscribe to your paper after the twisted article that liberal Stephen Roberts wrote. You can make anyone look bad if you say the things they want to hear. I did not approve of any of it or believe any of it.
Murdering poor babies in a mother’s womb is shedding innocent blood. Many people would love to adopt a baby. We have three adopted children in our family. Thank God they weren’t murdered.
