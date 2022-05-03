Again, Baytown Sun, your puppet master, the Associated Press, has spoken in the utter absolute garbage of a story on Sunday, May 1, trying to promote race animosity by declaring that whites are racist if they are against a mask mandate and they don’t care about the effect on minorities (since Hispanics are the majority in Harris County)? Well, the masks most people of all races are wearing do not keep the COVID-19 from spreading. That is pure science since the COVID-19 virus is so small and those masks cannot prevent the passing of the COVID-19 virus and mutations.
If you feel some comfort in wearing a mask, then by all means, wear one, but don’t call people racist because they choose not to wear one.
