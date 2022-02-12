Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.