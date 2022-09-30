In a time of rising prices, it is good to see someone actually get what they paid for. After reading the Sun’s so called news article, “BH board keeps property tax rate the same”, I realized BHISD’s acquisition of the former Baytown Sun Editor in Chief as their communications director was money well spent. This article, which reads more like a BHISD press release, has no attributed author for some reason, speaks glowingly of the board’s decision to keep the rate the same without mentioning the fact that the ISD admits on their website this is actually a tax increase of 14.4% and above the no new revenue rate. Other articles actually written by Sun reporters mention the increases in tax revenue and the no new revenue rate for other taxing entities so why not BHISD? Who is the ghost writer for this unattributed press release? It would appear the new boss is the same as the old boss, he just moved East a few miles. I think the worst part is that the Sun editors think so little of their readers that they would participate in this and think we wouldn’t notice. I can’t imagine the Sun’s articles BHISD will write for them when it comes time for a new bond issue. It’s time for a fair editor with a sense of fairness, integrity and journalistic ethics.
Byron Shirmbeck, Baytown
