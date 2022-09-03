On July 5, 2016 a government official wrote: The FBI Director stated clearly that Clinton broke the law by being ‘extremely careless’ in handling the most secret of national security information, but he has decided to create a second test that in order to be prosecuted it must be proven that she did so with intent to harm the United States.
Once again we have a new standard for the powerful and connected – the very thing our nation’s founders warned us against. This is another outrageous and dangerous abuse of power, which undermines the rule of law. We may never know how much damage was caused by Clinton’s callous disregard for the law and our national security secrets. Were informants lost, compromised or killed due to her negligence?...We have a duty to find out.
