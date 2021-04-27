I am the pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located at 501 Atlantic Street right here in the great city of Baytown. I have composed this letter to fully endorse Mr. Agustin Loredo, III for the GCCISD school board.
His love for the GCCISD community is proven by the tireless effort that he is given to ensure that all children are afforded an opportunity to reach their maximum potential. He helped keep San Jacinto Elementary in West Baytown. He assisted in setting up youth leadership camps at the Promise Center for years, as well as a young man’s academy at Baytown Jr., which now has a counterpart at Horace Mann Jr. The fact that he is a father of four Goose Creek students, a teacher/coach, and a school board member allows him to understand the school district from all angles. Mr. Loredo is the epitome of what it means to have a servant’s heart. He stands as a champion of all children regardless of race, gender, or socio-economic status. He stands as a tremendous advocate for the Baytown community as a whole. It is an honor to call Agustin my friend, and I believe that he is on the only person uniquely qualified to serve on the GCCISD school board representing the wonderful students and parents of District 2.
