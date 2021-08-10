Special sessions that are called to adopt specific desired results demonstrate a failure in state leadership. Election reform should not be ramrodded through the process when our fundamental right to vote in Texas is at stake. Legislators are not listening to what voters truly want.
Voters want to vote by mail. The comprehensive election bill filed in this second special session, SB 1, would require new ID numbers to be included on Vote by Mail (VBM) applications and return carrier envelopes. If the voter does not recall which optional ID was used when registering to vote, and provides the other ID number on the ballot application, the application is rejected! These additional voter ID numbers are not necessary to identify voters and will result in many rejections of both VBM applications and ballots.
