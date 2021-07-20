The division is so great between the two political parties, that it is difficult to call anyone my friend who still believes the Democratic party represents the average freedom-loving American voter. They are either willfully ignorant, blatantly stupid to the point they shouldn’t vote, or complicit in destroying the Constitution. The Democratic Party is nothing more than organized domestic terrorism using our laws against freedom, patriots and U.S. veterans.
Bert Marshall
(0) comments
