Public education in Baytown is important to us. Jenice served for eight years on the Goose Creek School Board, and I served on the Lee College Board of Regents for 31 years. Lee College is especially important to our family. We met there in 1975. Both of us are Lee College graduates as well as our son, Stephen.
I served with Mark Hall and Mark Himsel for the last 13 years of my time as Lee College Regent. Even though there were times of disagreement, I always knew they both cared about Lee College, and I could depend on them to show up prepared for our meetings.
