With the holidays swiftly approaching, would it be too much to ask if political letters to the editor be put on hold? I/m asking that the charter members of the Baytown Whine Club, Raymond Martin and Tom Kincaid, put down their pens and give their computers a rest.
Tom has to be totally exhausted since he has had to virtually diagnose our President’s mental status, the Democratic Party and COVID-19. He has labeled Democrats as “America’s enemy,” instantly alienating roughly half of our population in one swoop. Gosh, it’s a miracle that he has time to write a letter. Probably won’t get too many invitations to holiday parties this year after making such a harsh declaration.
