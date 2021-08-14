When I read that the public would have a chance to voice opinions in a brief survey on bringing the Battleship Texas to Baytown, I was encouraged. The opinions of those who live, work, and play in Baytown should be heard by city council.
Sadly, the online survey has no scientific validity and only one question: should the ship be brought to Baytown, yes or no. I’m sure the person who created the survey hopes only people who WANT the dreadnought here will vote. Plus, the survey collects respondents names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails. How will those be used?
