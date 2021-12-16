Mr. Arraujo, it is commendable that you want to make America great again and I hope everyone shares that sentiment. Ranting, raving and making accusations in Letters to the Editor isn’t going to make that happen.
Here’s the thing: While I know that it is your right to have your opinion and to voice it, nobody actually cares what your opinion is. Why? Because everyone has their own opinion which is their right. They only care about what they have decided is right and couldn’t care less about yours, mine or anybody else’s choices. Really. That’s how it works.
