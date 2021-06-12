In the current climate of unrest, hostility and incivility in our country, we should all stop and give thanks for the men and women of the police department who faithfully serve our community day after day. They put their own safety at risk in order to protect citizens who they may not even know. We owe these dedicated public servants a pledge of support and gratitude for all they do.
The American Family Association has designated Sunday, June 13, 2021, as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement. My family and I will be praying for the safety of all the police across the nation and we invite you to do the same, not just this Sunday, but keep them in your prayers daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.