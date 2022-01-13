Isn’t it amazing how all the DNC media’s (CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC) COVID death count has disappeared since Biden has been in office? They couldn’t wait to report COVID deaths while President Trump was in office. Not only has the death count disappeared, now it seems maybe all the COVID deaths previously reported may have died from other causes while just being positive. People dying from cancer, diabetes and heart failure while being tested positive with COVID-19 were reported as a COVID death to make President Trump look bad.
It’s also not reported that 100,000 more people have died with COVID under Biden in 2021 than Trump in 2020, while Biden had the advantage of three vaccines, boosters and therapeutics. So much for Joke Biden being the COVID-19 savior. Just another example of Democratic hypocrisy.
