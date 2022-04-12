I have been very disturbed by several letters to the editor in the Baytown Sun which were written since Russia invaded Ukraine. They have included comments such as… “Do you believe what they say about poor Ukraine and bad Russia. I don’t because Ukraine is home to organized crime on such a massive scale it is beyond comprehension.” I have a question for these writers. Where do you get the “facts” you share with your readers? As far as I can tell, these contributors only know what they read or see on TV or hear on the radio.
If we lived in Russia, we would not have a free press to inform us. I am aware that in our country we have “news” channels that simply want to divide us as a country. That is Putin’s goal as well. Thankfully, we have a choice as to who we listen to and what we read.
