After years of listening to the passionate but uninformed ramblings of Mr. Martin, my husband and I were pleasantly surprised and delighted to read the letter written by Mr. Truman Felder.
Mr. Felder’s commentary was entertaining and accurately described Mr. Martin’s lack of self-awareness of his many deficits in knowledge. As Mr. Felder stated, one would need many degrees and experiences to acquire the vast amount of knowledge to support Mr. Martin’s wild claims. He is a self-proclaimed expert of everything from science to world affairs to politics and beyond; however, he never has the facts to back up his commentary.
