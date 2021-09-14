I would like to compliment Mr. Alan Dale pertaining to the article he recently wrote – Remembering 9/11 attacks - that ran in The Baytown Sun on Thursday, Sept. 9. This was indeed one of his finest non-sports related articles that I have read since he become the sports editor for The Baytown Sun.
I am someone who definitely remembers exactly where I was when the two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City. I personally knew exactly what towers they were talking about, because I had previously taken a tour in New York to see Grand Central Station, Madison Square Garden, Empire State Building, Wall Street, Twin Towers and other places of interest in New York.
