re: Susan Cummings’ Aug. 15 letter
Bringing the USS Texas to Baytown will pay homage to Texas, bring visitors to Baytown, educate our children and financially help Baytown.The Angel Brothers closing the racetrack are taking away a financial boost for Baytown in order to increase their own money. Money is their priority not Baytown. Jay Eshbach is working to bring the battleship here to replace our loss and give our community something to be proud of. After all, it is the Battleship of Texas. Using ugly words is also revealing that person’s thinking process.
