It’s very good news that the barbaric practice of abortion may be on it’s way out in the state of Texas.
One things for sure and that is the people raising cane and protesting were not aborted by their mothers. The U.S. Constitution never called for the American taxpayer to be on the hook for ending the life of a child in the womb. The abortion crowd have the funny feeling part down pat but not so much on the responsibility part of the aftermath.
