Let’s focus on the future::: We need to right the ship/correct the course/get headed in the right direction. Call it what you want, but the US is being run by not very smart people, or by people that hate the fact that a non-elite can elevate their status in life. I believe it to be the latter. Is America perfect? No, but it is the best situation for the commoner in the world. Is it easy? No, but it is available to every citizen. Right now, this disaster of an administration is trying its best to divide us and beat us down. Regulations, mandates, hate speech, the sky is falling division, allowing criminals to walk free and picking our pocket with inflation are just a few. All the time saying not their fault. The shame is that some people believe it. The Taliban just celebrated the 1-year anniversary of returning to power. This was a defeated terrorist organization two years ago. Now they are one of the best equipped armies in the area. They even have an air force. Thanks to this Biden administration. We have historic inflation and this administration keeps printing money we do not have. Econ.101 that causes inflation and makes it worse. I heard a man say the GOP is not the answer to all our problems. However, the Democrats are the cause of all our problems. We have to put these people in check in November.
