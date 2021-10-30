I cannot tell you all how grateful I am to have received so much love and support from the community that raised me.I have a genuine passion for my city, its unique heritage, and it’s vital role in America’s workforce. That’s why I care so much about our path to the future.Growing up here I was always told that I was bright, as a result I was launched into honors and advanced classes at both Goose Creek and Lee College.It was no surprise I was invited to the National Society of Leadership and Success at University of Houston CL with Public Policy credentials.Though by that time I had moved my music business to Japan, and had become a notable figure in both my hometown and abroad.I was granted a work visa from the Tokyo Ministry of Justice as a specialist in Humanities, and was able thrive in the world of cultural exchange by traveling in the world of performance art.Learning to speak Japanese and building a new network of friends was part of the joy in my life’s work.Though it’s impossible to forget what I started here in Baytown.Often returning twice a year, usually at the now defunct Cork-grinders, with a new artist to show off.Even while in Tokyo, I would consult organizations and provide advice to those looking to shake things up, as I have the entire 2010’s.After all, I ran for mayor at just 21 years old back in 2009, and played a pivotal role in ridding this town of those pesky red light cameras in 2011.I only be 33, but I was 21 when I began this journey.I know possess both knowledge and tangible experience in policy, and I’m eager to contribute to the democratic process.A face we’ve seen as MC for last year’s annual Christmas on Texas.A face we’ve seen on billboards at home an abroad.A face we’ve seen that’s not afraid to stand up to fat-cat developers.My father taught me to treat everyone with respect.My mother taught me to challenge authority, but to respect the institutions.My grandpa retired after 23 honorable years in the Baytown Public Works department, and both he and my grandmother still provide charity with our church to this day.Public Service has been in my family ethos, though I asked permission from no one to travel for a living.
Baytownians have to stand up and realize they don’t have to ask for permission to participate. If they voted for a president or a congressman, then why not their mayor?
If elected mayor, I promise to be the best ambassador for this town and treat the office of mayor with the prestige and dignity it deserves.
I will use the social capital of the seat to enhance the voice of everyday people.
To know more about me, please visit DavidIsick.com
I look forward to any questions or comments you may have as a voter.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Halloween happenings
- BATTLESHIP BELIEVERS: Committee asks council for support
- United's second half explosion dooms REL
- District leaders Titans roll past Rangers
- Harris County Dems OK new precinct lines
- Hwy 146 pilot plan: Effort aims to reduce roadways truck traffic
- Eagles squeak by Dayton
- FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young children
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.