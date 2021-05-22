There is a concern for accidents to happen at the circle with the horse statue, if any have happen yet, that was just designed on Independence Blvd. on Hunt Road. They placed yield signs which or not being observed. I have had several almost hits because drivers don’t obey them. I always have to stop on either side because of that reason, cars are just swinging around. We need stop signs with blinking lights at that.
For that reason I avoid that area I go one more light besides Kroger to get on that road to avoid a fender bender. I live on Hunt rd across H-E-B. Not good planning on that spot.
