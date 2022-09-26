What a critically important and poignant message you’ve shared with your readers. Thankfully, Sarah Cryer sent me a copy and I’ve photocopied multiple copies to share with friends far and wide. We all seem to angst with guilt over ridding our garages of items our mothers cherished. Items our children don’t want or have no space to keep. And yes, we fight off pesky ghosts with the one remarkable Ghostbuster, Jesus Christ.
Indeed, you are a gifted writer. Thank you sincerely for giving the time and effort to create meaningful essential pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.