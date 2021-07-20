As usual Dr. Steve Showalter’s liberal views come shinning through in his bail reform article. I mean only 231 murders were committed by people out on bond since 2013. It’s only been a couple weeks since a seven-time felon out on bond killed several family members in the Houston area.
Isn’t it amazing the Democratic liberal point of view on crime aways side with the criminals and not the victims? I wonder how the families of the 231 murder victims feel about bail reform? The new crop of liberal judges including George Soros backed Kim Ogg agree with Dr Steve’s view and are releasing criminals back out on the streets with both low and high crimes telling them “Now you behave, ok.” Crowded jails and backlog cases is a reason for release? What happened to three strikes and your in for good?
