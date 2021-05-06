Texas is the only state in the United States that was once an independent nation before becoming a state. The nation of Texas was bordered on the south by the Gulf of Mexico, on the west by the Rocky Mountains, on the east by the Louisiana Purchase and extended into what is now Wyoming on the north. When Texas was born in 1836, it was much larger in size than the United States was in 1870.
Texas is still a large state in far more ways than miles. It is vast in verity, from desert to forest, gulf coast to high plains. Our industry, heritage, diverse economy, beautiful scenery, and so on is far too great to list.
