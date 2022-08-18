If you’re a conservative Trump-cult Republican you’re trained to hate many things:
FBI, DOJ, Jan 6th Committee, Abortion/Miscarriage/Birth Control, Prez Obama, Hillary Clinton, All Democrats, Fair Elections, Veterans and VA, CDC, Anthony Fauci, Vaccinations, Face Masks, Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare, Medicaid, Deep State, Globalists, BLM, Critical Race Theory, Blacks/Mexicans/Muslims/Native Americans/Jews, George Soros, Cabal of Leftist Elites, Rule of Law, Subpoenas, Search Warrants, Socialists, Bill Gates, Green New Deal, Prez Biden, Hunter Biden, Merrick Garland, Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, Antifa, China, Leftist Media, Public School Indoctrinators-Teachers, Sex Education, Non-Christians, LGBTQ, Gay Marriage, AOC, Gun Reform, RINOs, Laws to Stop Air/Water/Land Pollution, EPA, Science, Facts/Truth, Democracy, Electric Cars, PBS, Sesame Street, Disney, Woke Liberals, Whistleblowers, Mass Transit, Unions/Affirmative Action, Legalizing Marijuana, Livable Minimum Wage ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.