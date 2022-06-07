I know the Baytown Sun is ultra Democratic but the cartoon in Saturday’s edition is the most ridiculous ever printed.
Voting Democratic will stop the mass shooting for sure. On the same weekend as the Uvalde shooting 41 people were shot in Chicago. Very Democratic city with the most gun restrictions in the United States. There is your answer. Houston city corrupt Mayor Turner cited his criminal initiatives were a success because the murder rate dropped from 192 to 187 in a year’s time.
