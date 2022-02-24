For those of you voting in the Harris County Democratic Primary I would strongly recommend that you vote for Judge Scot “Dolli” Dollinger for Judge in the 189th Civil District Court.
The Civil District Courts preside over most of the serious personal injury cases in the Baytown area including industrial accidents and 18-wheeler cases. They also handle all types of lawsuits between businesses, large and small, as well as disputes between individuals and the area’s corporate giants. They handle most of the litigation in Harris County that involves large sums of money.
