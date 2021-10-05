On Sept. 28, I laughed to no end upon reading David Bloom’s editorial. It is very apparent Mr. Bloom detests any and all things about former President Trump. During President Trump’s time in office Mr. Bloom made a point to copy and paste article after article from the Associated Press and other liberal media outlets against any and all things Trump did.
It seems like Mr. Bloom wants to continue hating on Trump because both Trump and Gov. Abbott want an election audit in four counties of Texas. Why are we afraid of an audit Mr. Bloom? What is wrong with transparency, a term the Liberals have used on many occasions. If there was wrong doing, don’t you want that rectified sir?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.