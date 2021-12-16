Last Saturday, Sleepy Joe said warming of the planet and climate change “is affecting the intensity of the weather across the board” and had an impact on the tornados in Kentucky and Tennessee. He is still promoting his multi-trillion-dollar bill for green new deal or build back better or what ever he wants to call it. Now I am not a Mensa scholar nor did I ever finish meteorology school but I would bet my last dime that no amount of American tax dollars will ever keep hurricanes from coming ashore or tornados from touching down and if Mount St. Helen ever wants to erupt again she won’t care how much money you and I are paying in taxes.
Dennis Araujo
