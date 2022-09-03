For anyone that thinks the new Inflation Reduction Act (because of its cute name) is a positive thing for the American citizen, you have been lied to which has become a common occurrence with this disaster of an administration that is in the White House. Tucked away inside and not talked about are a few gems. $6.5 billion natural gas tax, $12 billion crude oil tax, $1.2 billion coal tax, and a corporate income tax, $52 billion tax on midsized and family businesses, 95% excise tax on “American” pharmaceutical manufacturers. I guess they want to make sure their partners (the Chinese Communist Party keeps control of the US medicine market) YOU the consumer will pay this money! PLUS $124 billion stock tax. That will impact pension plans, IRAs and 401s. They are increasing the size of the IRS to see who is not driving electric autos so all gas and diesel vehicles can be taxed. These taxes will affect everyone, not just people making $400,000 a year as promised. We need to put this disaster of an administration in check in November!
Larry Rollo, Baytown
