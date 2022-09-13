Please let Col. Kevin Troller know how important his article was in the Sunday Baytown Sun. I’ve never known anyone who personally experienced the horror of the 9/11 attacks. Col. Troller is a familiar face at the church I attend, Second Baptist (Baytown Second). I truly appreciate him taking the time to put pen to paper - to share his experiences and emotions with everyone of us. Thank you, Col. Troller, for your service to our country and to your humble character - wanting to help out in any capacity that you could.
God bless you!
