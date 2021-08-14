People are posting to simply get the vaccine because they believe the un-vaxxed are going to infect others. Just get it they say. Now I will tell you what I told my VA doctor the other day when he derided our governor over not requiring mask mandates.
“They said Agent Orange was safe, remember?” That stopped him in his tracks. It took years to see what this chemical does to the human body.
