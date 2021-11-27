Merry Christmas to Truman Felder but I’ve decided to extend the same courtesy Truman and the rest of the Democrats extended to President Trump in the holiday season. They dealt President Trump misery for four years. Made up phony charges like Russian collusion and two impeachments. The Durham investigation is getting closer to Hillary Clinton who made up the whole thing. Clapper and Brenner went to then President Obama in July of 2016 and briefed him on the whole scam. A real President would have killed the scam then and there but the worse President in American history gave his blessing to continue. The Washington Post has acknowledged the famous Steele Dossier was indeed made up. It was not on the front page but they have come clean. We are all waiting for the rest of the DNC media to do the same. More arrests are coming.
The fact that Truman Felder doesn’t like what I say doesn’t mean it isn’t true. The Democrats have raided the Social Security fund for their entitlement programs. That’s a fact Jack. Mr. Felder is wrong on another fact when he said Tom Kincad alienated half the population with his article. Sorry Truman but its a lot less than half the population as many who voted for Joke Biden have come to their senses every time they stop and fill up their vehicles with nearly double gas prices or go to the grocery store.
