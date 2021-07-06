I think the Battleship should come to Baytown. I have been a resident of Baytown all of my life and have been to the Battleship numerous times along with 5 generations of my family. It would be an awesome place to have events such as weddings, dances, family reunions, 4th of July celebrations having a fireworks display over the water and to light the sky, movies and other holiday events. Where it is proposed to come would be a central location for surrounding towns. A lot of people travel over the Fred Hartman bridge and it would be lovely sitting there for all to see when they pass over. Back when military were aboard they had boxing matches, a circus, potato sack races, pie eating contest; we could bring all that back as activities again. Teachers and Scouts could bring their students for learning purposes.
I believe with all my heart that she will be a great asset to our community and the surrounding communities around Baytown because she would be seen in plain sight every day!
