I read where the White House (President Biden) says the problem with Cuba is communism. I am concerned that our president says he has a issue with communism yet he chooses not refute a congressperson - AOC who regularly says that she backs communism and the Cuba communist regime. Very puzzling!
Where does our president really stand?
