I am one of the candidates for City Council District 2. Shortly after signing up to run for this office, the Baytown Sun contacted me and the other candidates. The newspaper’s August 2nd article quoted me saying — “I’m a self-starter with a strong work ethic, and I look forward to meeting the residents of District 2 this campaign and earning their vote.”
I have tried to fulfill that campaign promise, as I have talked in person, with hundreds of residents across all of District 2. I have run a good, clean campaign and did not go negative at any time against my opponent. Unfortunately, my opponent’s camp went negative. One of their campaign workers is even going to people who have my campaign signs in their yard and giving them negative information and some type of an ultimatum, that if they don’t open the door and talk with them, then they will take that as permission to pull my campaign sign out of their yard. I think this kind of tactic is not right and is not something I have done or would ever do.
