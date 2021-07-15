I have not lived in Baytown since January 1971, but it is my birthplace and was my home for the first 15½ years of my life. My three older brothers attended Robert E. Lee High School (’57, ’62 & ’64) and I attended Ross S. Sterling. Although, I was unable to graduate there with the RSS Championship Class of 1973, due to my father’s retirement and my family’s move to Beeville, Baytown has always been my home. I am actively involved (almost daily) with a group of friends there, many of whom I have known since birth.
Growing up in Baytown, was an idyllic childhood, filled with loving family, church family and school friends. Baytown provided the best education offered in the State of Texas and the location allowed access to museums of science, history and art, international travel, and the foods of many nations in Houston, as well as access through Interstate 10 and the intersecting highway connections to the rest of Texas, the United States and ultimately the world.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
