My name is Carol Clary and I reside in District 2. I recently had the opportunity to visit with City Council candidate Michael Emmanuel. He was articulate, polite, and in my opinion, is running for office for all the right reasons. I also commend Mr. Emmanuel for running a good, clean race based on current issues our city faces.
