“COVID Spiking.” I keep reading in the Sun about the virus spiking around the country. However, the Sun fails to call out the administration on the policy of allowing thousands of untested and unvaccinated people flood across the southern border. (FYI, Biden has the border with Canada closed.)
Then this administration is facilitating the spread across the country by transporting these people around the US. The COVID spikes should not surprise anyone with this policy by the Biden Administration. I would think this Hidalgo person in Harris County (if she really thought this virus was real and cared about the citizens) would be trying to stop the seeding of Harris County by the Biden administration. I would think The Sun (if they wanted to be a real news source) would be reporting on this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.