Thanks Dr. Steve, excellent response. Kids are really brilliant just on the wrong things. They know a complicated “I” phone forward and backward. School work, not so much. They are not challenged in school work nowadays. There are to many distractions and unfortunately it’s social matters winning out over education.
I challenge kids and teachers for that matter to name the three branches of government and explain the function of each and maybe even name the present vice-president elect. Get my drift?
