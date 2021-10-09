When did public health become a political football? The organizations (WHO, CDC, and FDA) that we grew up depending on and trusting to do the best and right thing for our health have gone political and do not seem to have the health of the citizens at heart. They have succumbed to political hacks, the pharmaceutical companies or both.
For big Pharma, its about the money. For the political hacks, its about the control. The health organizations did a great job bringing vaccines on the market and distributing them within months of development. However, when existing medicines that were on the market showed promise, they were labeled taboo.
