When you consider who you want to entrust in making policies, financial decisions and advocate for GCCISD the individual should be of good moral character, they should be committed to the time it takes to be a board member, they should follow through with what they say and not just follow the loudest voice in the room.
I’ve known and worked with Agustin for almost 10 years and fully support him as the best candidate. When we consider who we elect to any city or school position we typically make that decision on two things: 1) what we know from what we have “seen” and 2) what we have “heard” from others. I’ve seen and heard this man’s true character. I’ve worked alongside him on boards and community organizations. I’ve seen Agustin in the community giving back positively, humbly and respectfully. Agustin is a man of his word, he cares deeply for the education of all students and does not fear speaking up for both of those communities.
