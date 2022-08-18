If the last two years of treasonous and criminal actions by Biden’s socialist administration hasn’t convinced you of their evil intent to transform America into a third world country, subservient to the Chinese Communist Party and other hostile regimes, surely the recent unprecedented atrocity by the Biden regime’s use of the corrupted D.O.J. and his FBI/Gestapo agents’ unnecessary invasion and raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida residence should leave no doubt as to their evil intentions to prevent Trump’s ability to impact America’s future, morally and politically.
This action is reminiscent of the USSR’s KGB and Hitler’s Stormtrooper actions before and during WWII. This present regime’s hatred of America and fear of Trump is really psychopathic and a danger for us all and most of the free world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.