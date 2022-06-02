This is an open letter to school board, school staff, elected officials and police department: What are you going to do to protect the students now?
Not down the road years or decades from now but now! The so-called civil servants in DC are just playing political games with the lives of the kids. Guns laws, if they even worked, will do nothing for years/decades, if at all. In case anyone is unaware, and it seems as though most politicians are, criminals do not care about the laws. It didn’t take long for the DC politicians to harden the federal buildings they are in when citizens came to just voice their opinion on what an extremely poor job they were doing. So do not expect any support from DC; they are too busy protecting themselves with our money.
