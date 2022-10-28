The looney left needs you to have lying eyes with the upcoming mid-term election. You need to overlook the crime surge, the open borders, inflation, corruption, weaponizing of the FBI and DOJ and the so called woke policies of the socialist democrats. It’s hard to imagine this has all happened in the last 20 months. The war on fossil fuels is bringing this once great nation to it’s knees. The poor who the socialist democrats claim to help will see enormous heating bill increases this winter. Maybe enough of them will vote their pocketbooks and kick these scoundrels out of office. They need to start in Harris County. Please vote Republican up and down the ballot. We can start the healing process this November 8th..
