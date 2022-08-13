Calling all Democrats “brain dead” is comical, coming from Raymond Martin. After four years of Trump and his horrendous presidency, January 6th, seven public hearings containing sworn testimony from Republicans, many Trump appointed … and maniacal statements from the likes of Alex Jones, Rudy Guiliani, Margaret Taylor Green, Steve Bannon, Matt Gaetz and so many others, Mr. Martin has the gall to praise and support these individuals. He is just as guilty of spreading lies and misinformation as the ones listed above. I would be interested in knowing if he would make his brash assertions under oath. Anyone can spew information, knowing there are no real repercussions. Doing that under oath is a whole different thing.
The only plus that I can derive from Mr. Martin’s absurd assertions is that I know where he stands on these matters, and that gives me the opportunity to avoid any dealings with him or others that share his sentiments. I make it a point to surround myself with people that know the difference between right and wrong. I have to believe that individuals that continue to support Trump know the difference, ignoring all proof given to disprove the lies they love to spread. Just because folks aren’t wearing a MAGA cap or showing support in other ways doesn’t mean that they are not supporting the Republican lies. Like other groups that have sought refuge in a closet, Baytown has plenty of folks that harbor the lies “in private” … afraid of what their friends and neighbors might think of them. At least Mr. Martin isn’t afraid to show his true colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.