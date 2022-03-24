We can talk all we want about supply and demand. Mr. Showalter does not seem to understand what transpired in the early days of the Biden administration, or he is trying to gaslight us. Biden cut off a large portion of the supply of oil. Basic Economics 101, cut the supply, the price goes up. This also cost many people good-paying jobs.
Biden’s talking point was the environment. If that was the truth, why would he sign off on the Russian pipeline? Why is he not putting pressure on China to stop polluting? Probably the biggest polluter in the world. Could it be the money the crime family got from Russia and China?
