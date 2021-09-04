In reply to the snowflake that evidentially heeds the fake news provided by the Democratic-controlled media, I sincerely hope you are enjoying your new grocery and gasoline prices since this “illegitimate” president has stolen this office. Your snide remarks toward Mr. Martin and overwhelming love for demented Joe shows us all what is seriously wrong with this country and he most recently caused the most extraordinary betrayal to us in U.S. history in his master plan to vacate Afghanistan.
The list would go on and on concerning Biden’s anti-American work and his evil empire toward what they have done to our nation. Unless you do not want to see any other media news for some reason and have only one view point I suppose you are either a die-hard Socialist or a Communist.
