Just a word of note. I enthusiastically and completely support Sarah Pemberton Graham to represent district 2 on the Baytown city council.
I have known Sarah for several years and know her to be selfless servant of Christ. She is a teacher at Robert E. Lee High School and deeply involved with her home (Pelly) community, church, and anything to do with Baytown.
